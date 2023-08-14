Bruins Share Heartfelt Post After David Krejci Announces Retirement

David Krejci on Monday announced his retirement from the National Hockey League after playing 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

The Black and Gold, the only NHL organization Krejci ever represented, followed up with a heartfelt statement and expressed their gratitude for the longtime forward.

“David, for 16 seasons you displayed an unmatched combination of creativity, poise, and wit — with an uncanny knack for coming up clutch — while remaining humble and determined through all your success.

“You are a special player, person and teammate who has made a lasting impact on our organization and our city.

“For all you’ve done for the Boston Bruins, THANK YOU.”

The Bruins followed up with a video, too.

The 37-year-old Krejci was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 before he played the 2021-22 campaign in his native Czech Republic.

Krejci thanked the Bruins organization including president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney, along with Boston fans in his retirement address. Krejci’s announcement comes about three weeks after the retirement of Patrice Bergeron, further confirming the Black and Gold are entering a new era.