Bruins Share Messages Following David Krejci’s Retirement

David Krejci spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011, potting 231 goals and adding 555 assists in 1,032 games.

If you ever wondered how loved Krejci was to his Bruins teammates just take a gander over to Instagram and look at their stories and posts.

Current Bruins players Linus Ullmark, Charlie Coyle, Milan Lucic, A.J. Greer, Jakub Lauko and Trent Frederic joined former Boston players Kevan Miller and Torey Krug to celebrate their friend and teammate.

Former linemate and fellow 2011 Stanley Cup champion Lucic’s story included the famous Krejci assist on Nathan Horton’s winning goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011.

Lucic also added a heartfelt post highlighted with photos of his time playing in Boston with the retired centerman and other Bruins players.

As Krejci hung up the skates and called it a career after 15 years with the Bruins on Monday, Bruins players and fans will remember his poise on the ice and the lifetime of memories from his career wearing the Spoked-B.