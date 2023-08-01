Bruins Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Awarded One-Year Contract

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney completed the last internal note on Boston’s offseason checklist Tuesday.

After agreeing on a two-year deal with Trent Frederic prior to the scheduled arbitration hearing on Tuesday, the Bruins received the decision for goaltender Jeremy Swayman on a one-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $3.475 million from his hearing on Sunday, according to a team press release.

Sweeney said last month the Bruins wanted to avoid arbitration hearings, and Boston was able to do that with Frederic but not Swayman. With the two contracts now settled the team can put its focus on the 2023-24 NHL season.

Swayman was on pace with Linus Ullmark was one of the best goalies in the NHL. He appeared in 37 games, posting a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 goals against average and a .920 save percentage to help secure the Jennings Trophy alongside Ullmark.

The awarded contract for Swayman means the Bruins will bring back the top goalie tandem of last season, which for fans means goalie hugs between Ullmark and Swayman.