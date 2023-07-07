Prior to 2023, only five players had filed for arbitration since Don Sweeney has been at the helm of the Boston Bruins.

In every instance, those players settled with the club prior to the hearing date, which should allow Bruins fans to not panic with Trent Frederic, Ian Mitchell and Jeremy Swayman’s decisions to file salary arbitration.

The hope is that Sweeney can avoid going to court again this year and work out deals in advance and retain all three players.

“You know, we’re all working hard on that front. Having pretty much constant dialogue with all three players and representatives — you know that’s always the hope,” Sweeney told reporters at the conclusion of development camp on Friday, per team-provided transcripts. “But, we know there’s a path and there will be a right solution on the other side and one way or another they will be part of our organization so it’s just a tool in the toolbox, that either player elects or the club elects and you go through and but hopefully we can. It’s not the ultimate goal for anybody on either side but it is a path that determines if the player will be back.”

While conversations are ongoing, the Bruins are at risk of having other teams issue offer sheets to the players which Boston would then have seven days to match.

One player, in particular, that could generate legitimate interest from other clubs is Jeremy Swayman.

In 33 starts, the 24-year-old goaltender went 24-6-4 with a .920 save percentage, 2.24 goals against average and four shutouts. The Bruins made a $874,125 offer which is equal to 105% of his previous contract to retain the RFA rights to Swayman.

Since Swayman did not sign the initial offer sheet, other clubs can approach Swayman with offers of their own. Sweeney addressed whether or not he was surprised other teams have not attempted to steal away the young goalie.

“I mean if you don’t put yourself in the position, and you’re going to leave yourself vulnerable then it’ll happen, it’s happened recently to a couple of teams,” Sweeney explained. “It’s an avenue, it’s not utilized with a lot of them, but it can be a tool. Every team has to be prepared to stare that down one way or another.

“We made a move to make sure we were in a position to do things the way we wanted to. If I had made a subsequent one then we would’ve boxed ourselves in, but we didn’t and that is part of the process as well. It’s a competitive league on the business side of it and the players’ side of it and there is only so many (players) and good ones, and so teams will be in the position to take advantage of you, and they will.”

Both Sweeney and Swayman have expressed the desire to have the Alaskan native stay with the Bruins. It’ll just be a matter of time to see how it all unfolds.