Bruins, Trent Frederic Find Common Ground On Two-Year Deal

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is nearing the end of his offseason checklist now that Trent Frederic’s contract has been resolved.

Frederic and the Bruins avoided arbitration, as the two sides agreed on a two-year, $4.6 million contract extension for the restricted free agent, the team announced Tuesday.

The two sides were set to have an arbitration hearing Tuesday but apparently found common ground after exchanging arbitration numbers over the weekend. According to reports, the Bruins filed at $1.4 million over two years, while Frederic was seeking a one-year, $2.9 million deal. The $2.3 million average agreement obviously comes in slightly closer to Frederic’s original asking price, while the two-year extension gives the Bruins a little more roster stability for the next two seasons.

Additionally, if Frederic is able to replicate his 2022-23 production, a career season for him, the Bruins will have themselves a bargain over the next two years. That’s especially true in 2024-25, when the salary cap is expected to grow even more than the $1 million year-over-year jump teams are operating with ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Frederic also stands to increase his earning power ahead of unrestricted free agency. He took a huge step this past season, scoring 17 goals and adding 14 assists in 79 games for the Bruins while playing just under 12 minutes per game, largely on the wing. With Patrice Bergeron retiring and uncertainty surrounding veteran center David Krejci, Frederic might be moving back to the middle of the ice, perhaps centering the third line. Assuming the production stays relatively consistent and Frederic proves he can handle the centerman responsibilities, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land a deal similar to what J.T. Compher got from the Red Wings this summer when he signed a five-year deal worth $25.5 million.

Sweeney’s final major move is largely a formality, too. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman technically remains unsigned, but he and the club had an arbitration hearing over the weekend, and the settlement should be coming soon.