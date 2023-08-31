Celtics, Jayson Tatum Reportedly Had Recruiting Pitch Shut Down

The Boston Celtics certainly wouldn’t have minded adding Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard this offseason. In fact, Jayson Tatum reportedly made a pitch to the seven-time All-Star.

He just happened to be shut down.

Lillard’s focus has long been placed on a trade to Miami, with the Heat being his preferred destination after formally requesting a trade on July 1. Portland is expected to accommodate Lillard, but has essentially only been given one option from the 33-year-old.

“He’s kind of got that kind of like military basketball mentality. He wants to work,” ESPN’s Marc Spears said on the “Sports by Northwest” podcast, per Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “Also, the stability of the organization, the winning, like they’ve been to the Finals what, seven times since 2006? Obviously, Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy (Butler) helps, no state tax helps, sunshine helps.

“And I think at 33 years old, he looks at the landscape of the West and it’s like, ‘Mmmm… I think my chances are better to go out East, and if Miami is able to make the Finals without somebody like myself, what can they do with me?’ So, you don’t make that move unless it’s certainly a calculated risk.”

There has been talk about what other teams could be in the mix for Lillard, including the Celtics who reportedly had inquired with Portland on a trade. Spears, however, says there was one man in particular that made a call.

“I know that Boston, I know Jayson Tatum has called him, trying to get in his ear, but his focus is definitely on Miami.”

Tatum and Lillard do have a relationship together, having won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That doesn’t appear to be enough for the Blazers star to entertain teaming up with the 25-year-old, however.

The Celtics are likely all the way out on a Lillard trade at this point, anyway. Boston traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies to add Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, while the only player that could match Lillard’s salary in a trade would be a newly extended Jaylen Brown.

That might be a tad too much turnover, even for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.