Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Weighs In On James Harden Controversy

There is a lot of drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard James Harden this offseason, prompting a reaction from Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

The 76ers and Harden were reportedly working together in formulating a trade for the star player this offseason, but things didn’t go as planned. Philadelphia shut down all trade talks involving the guard on Saturday, according to several reports.

Harden, on a recent trip to China, referred to 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey as a “liar,” as well as saying he would “never be a part of an organization” Morey is a part of.

The situation has sparked reactions from many including Celtics forward Al Horford’s sister Anna and Boston legend Paul Pierce, both posting on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

James Harden has put Philly in a very uncomfortable position. What would you do if you were Daryl Morey ? — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) August 16, 2023

Pierce said that Harden put his team in a “very uncomfortable position,” asking his followers what they would do if they were in Morey’s shoes.

The Celtics legend made it clear that the 76ers have a lot to handle before the start of the upcoming season.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 campaign and then will become an unrestricted free agent.