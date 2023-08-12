Chris Sale Picking Up Right Where He Left Off In Red Sox Return

The Red Sox rotation received a major boost this weekend as Chris Sale returned from injury after being placed on the 60-day IL list back in June.

In his return, Sale looked like vintage Chris Sale as he struck out seven batters in just 4.2 innings pitched while allowing just two earned runs on only one hit, and the Red Sox would go on to win 5-2 over the Tigers to win their third straight game.

Sale’s next start is currently slated for August 17th when the Red Sox take on the Nationals in Washington.

