Could WWE Hall Of Famer Jump To AEW After Contract Expires?

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, wrestled his final match for WWE on “SmackDown” last Friday, but his pro wrestling career might not be over.

Edge wrestled Sheamus at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to celebrate his 25th anniversary. The 49-year-old confirmed the match was his last on his WWE contract, and admitted he was “torn” about his future.

“The Rated R Superstar” and Sheamus wrestled a tough, physical match, and Edge went out on top, and the two superstars hugged to give the WWE Hall of Famer a proper send-off if it truly was his last match with the company.

Edge shockingly returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble after it was believed his career was over due to a neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion. But he returned to main event premium live events like WrestleMania 37, and he’s shown he still has plenty left to give even as he enters his 50s.

His contract is not up until September, so he’s unlikely to appear at “All In” at Wembley Stadium in London, but AEW still could be in Edge’s future.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported there is belief in AEW that Edge is bound for the company. It’s not hard to see why.

Christian Cage is Edge’s best friend, and FTR also are close with him, having played a part in helping him come back to the ring.

Cage is currently a heel manager for TNT Champion Luchasaurus, though he claims he’s the champion. And he’s arguably doing the best work of his career after main eventing “Collision” with Darby Allin last Saturday.

Edge could come back to a babyface pop and reunite with Cage as a heel or feud against him by joining Allin and 18-year-old standout Nick Wayne. The big thing is he’d likely arrive using his real name since “Edge” is trademarked by WWE, and it’s unlikely he’ll go back to using “Sexton Hardcastle,” “Damian Striker” or “Adam Impact.”

The decision ultimately is up to Edge and if he wants to call it a career after his match with Sheamus. AEW can be inconsistent with how it builds stories and the CM Punk-The Elite drama has cast a dark cloud over the company, but the Owen Hart Cup, Sting’s and Cage’s work shows it treats legends right, and that would be no different if Edge signs.