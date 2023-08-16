Why SAG-AFTRA Strike Might Affect The Rock’s WWE Status

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a historic donation on July 24 to support the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike, which might have an effect on the 51-year-old’s status in WWE.

There certainly are higher priorities, like a fair deal for writers and actors striking against studios. However, WWE remained consistent during the first half of this year that it wants Roman Reigns at the top. All signs point toward a rematch with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field, but there’s also the dream match of Reigns facing his real-life cousin, Johnson.

His donation toward the SAG-AFTRA relief fund signaled he fully supported those striking, and according to former WWE head writer and current senior vice president of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. Brian Gewirtz, he might not want to break the picket line in any way.

“Even though WWE is not affiliated with any of the guilds and not affiliated with SAG, I still think it’s a bad look for a prominent actor like The Rock, (John) Cena, (Dave) Batista to appear on an entertainment program while there’s a strike going on, while people are not getting paid and are striking and picketing every single day,” Gerwirtz said on “The Ringer Wrestling Show” this week, per Haus of Wrestling.

“Yes, it’s not the same, but appearing on television and in an entertainment capacity, it’s just not a great look when there’s a strike going on for one thing. I would say this, I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally, if not more, shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again.”

Johnson’s last WWE appearance was on the Oct. 4, 2019 episode of “SmackDown.” The Anoa’i family story certainly wouldn’t need that much time to build since Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa set up the foundation for it with “The Bloodline” angle. Johnson opted out of WrestleMania this year because he felt he wasn’t in the right ring shape, and it appears WWE will have to wait until all things are perfect if it wants a Reigns-The Rock feud to be a reality.