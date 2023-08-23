Kendrick Bourne’s 2022 season was one to forget. But Devin McCourty sees him bouncing back strongly in 2023.

The retired New England Patriots safety believes this will be a “big year” for Bourne.

“The guy I’m most excited about: Kendrick Bourne has a heck of a year this year, I think,” McCourty said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk Podcast.” “Being in that offense, I think he’s the most multiple receiver they have — inside, outside, a little bit of vertical, crushes intermediate, short-route guy.

“I think they’re going to be able to use him in a lot of different ways and he’s going to have a big year this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne is coming off what Bill Belichick called “one of (the) best” offseasons by any Patriots player. He added weight and strength during the spring and has impressed this summer, both in practice and in his preseason debut last Saturday against Green Bay.

In that game, he caught three passes for 34 yards, converted a third-and-long with a leaping contested catch and delivered a key block on a 23-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson in just over one quarter of playing time.

Bourne is eyeing a return to the level he played at in 2021, when he caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns, rushed 12 times for 125 yards and threw a trick-play touchdown pass in his first season with the Patriots. He posted a 35-434-1 receiving line last season and was misused in Matt Patricia’s deeply flawed New England offense.

Less than a week to go before roster cutdown day, the Patriots have a clear top trio of wideouts in JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Bourne, followed by sixth-round rookie standout Demario Douglas.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyquan Thornton, the third receiver at the outset of training camp, had an unimpressive training camp and currently is dealing with an injury that could sideline him into the regular season. Rookie Kayshon Boutte hopes his 42-yard touchdown against the Packers aids his bid for a roster spot.