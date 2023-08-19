It sometimes feels like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are incapable of playing a baseball game without controversy.

In a season where both teams are competing to stay out of the basement of the American League East, Boston and New York opened a pivotal three-game series Friday night in the Bronx. The Red Sox came away with a decisive victory, but as he’s one to do, Yankees manager Aaron Boone found a way to complain.

Boone’s beef stemmed from a technology issue at Yankee Stadium, where the Red Sox did not have access to PitchCom. The umpires were notified of the issue prior to first pitch, which resulted in a five-minute delay before the Yankees had their PitchCom taken away to even the playing field.

New York’s skipper found the situation suspect.

“The Red Sox’s PitchCom wasn’t working, so that disabled both of them until they could fix them,” Boone said postgame, per YES Network. “Then after the second inning, they said it’s not going to be working. Interesting timing of that, right there. Not an ideal situation, obviously, right before you’re getting ready to throw the first pitch.”

If the last-minute change had an effect, it was only on New York, as Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito gave up six earned runs on nine hits in just 2 1/3 innings pitched. Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, on the other hand, gave up just one earned run in six innings pitched.

Boone would go on to say that he didn’t attribute Brito’s struggles to the PitchCom issue.

“It was execution,” “He was up with his changeup. He really couldn’t command glove side and they made him pay for it. It’s obviously not ideal because everyone does that now, but at the same time you’re accustomed to that as a catcher and as a pitcher.”

The Yankees and Red Sox will hope to put the PitchCom issues behind them in the second game of the series, which you can watch live on NESN. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.