Red Sox Scratch Triston Casas From Lineup Vs. Yankees

The Red Sox scratched Triston Casas from Saturday’s lineup against the New York Yankees due to a tooth infection, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Boston started Justin Turner at first base, and Adam Duvall was inserted at designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora told reporters he did not have a timeline for Casas, and he planned on using Pablo Reyes during Saturday’s game as the backup first baseman. Trevor Story, who was scheduled to sit Saturday, would be ready to come in midgame at shortstop if that happens.

Reyes was named the backup first baseman due to Turner’s heel injury that forced him to miss multiple games. Turner started at first base Saturday for the first time since July 30.

Also, the Red Sox have to wait until September to expand their roster to add a player like Bobby Dalbec for infield depth.

Cora added in another emergency situation catcher Connor Wong could “stand” at second base, per McCaffrey. However, Wong’s status as starter catcher might make that a last-resort option for Boston.

The Red Sox aim to win another series against New York at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. First pitch for the matchup is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at noon.