The Patriots delivered bad news to 36 players over the last few days.
New England began last weekend with 89 players on its roster. By late Tuesday afternoon, that number was trimmed to 53, with the Patriots officially revealing the initial roster they’ll carry into September.
Some players were cut; others were traded. Two were kept on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and two landed on injured reserve, which ends their respective seasons. A few likely will land back on the practice squad. Some might even be re-signed if the Patriots move anyone else to injured reserve before the season opener.
Here’s the full list of each player who failed to earn a spot on New England’s 53-man roster:
CUT
QB Bailey Zappe
QB Malik Cunningham
OL Kody Russey
DL Jeremiah Pharms
RB J.J. Taylor
RB Kevin Harris
OT Andrew Stueber
OL Bill Murray
TE Anthony Firkser
LB Calvin Munson
S Joshuah Bledsoe
OL James Ferentz
LB Joe Giles-Harris
RB Ty Montgomery
LB Ronnie Perkins
TE Matt Sokol
WR Raleigh Webb
OL Chasen Hines
QB Trace McSorley
P Corliss Waitman
DT Carl Davis
LB Diego Fagot
S Brad Hawkins
TE Johnny Lumpkin
RB C.J. Marable
CB Quandre Mosely
CB Rodney Randle
DT Justus Tavai
OL Micah Vanterpool
TE Scotty Washington
LB Carson Wells
TRADED
RB Pierre Strong (to Browns)
K Nick Folk (to Titans)
PUP
ST Cody Davis
DE Trey Flowers
INJURED RESERVE
CB Isaiah Bolden
OT Conor McDermott
The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Wednesday in Foxboro, Mass. They then will take four days off before returning next week to prepare for their Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Follow NESN.com for additional Patriots roster updates in the coming days.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images