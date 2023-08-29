The Patriots delivered bad news to 36 players over the last few days.

New England began last weekend with 89 players on its roster. By late Tuesday afternoon, that number was trimmed to 53, with the Patriots officially revealing the initial roster they’ll carry into September.

Some players were cut; others were traded. Two were kept on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and two landed on injured reserve, which ends their respective seasons. A few likely will land back on the practice squad. Some might even be re-signed if the Patriots move anyone else to injured reserve before the season opener.

Here’s the full list of each player who failed to earn a spot on New England’s 53-man roster:

CUT

QB Bailey Zappe

QB Malik Cunningham

OL Kody Russey

DL Jeremiah Pharms

RB J.J. Taylor

RB Kevin Harris

OT Andrew Stueber

OL Bill Murray

TE Anthony Firkser

LB Calvin Munson

S Joshuah Bledsoe

OL James Ferentz

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Ty Montgomery

LB Ronnie Perkins

TE Matt Sokol

WR Raleigh Webb

OL Chasen Hines

QB Trace McSorley

P Corliss Waitman

DT Carl Davis

LB Diego Fagot

S Brad Hawkins

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB C.J. Marable

CB Quandre Mosely

CB Rodney Randle

DT Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells

TRADED

RB Pierre Strong (to Browns)

K Nick Folk (to Titans)

PUP

ST Cody Davis

DE Trey Flowers

INJURED RESERVE

CB Isaiah Bolden

OT Conor McDermott

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Wednesday in Foxboro, Mass. They then will take four days off before returning next week to prepare for their Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow NESN.com for additional Patriots roster updates in the coming days.