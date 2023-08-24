N’Keal Harry once again is looking for work in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday released the fifth-year receiver while signing safety Jake Gervase. Harry signed with the Vikings on Aug. 6 but didn’t do enough to earn a roster spot.

He now is free to sign with any team.

The #Vikings have signed S Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) and released WR N'Keal Harry. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 24, 2023

Harry, of course, is one of the biggest draft busts in Patriots history.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry caught just 57 balls for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons in New England. The Patriots traded him last summer to the Chicago Bears, who rostered the Arizona State product for the entire campaign.

Harry was active in seven games for Chicago, catching seven balls for 116 yards and one touchdown — including one great play against the Green Bay Packers.