Former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has found a new home for the upcoming NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harry traveled to Minnesota on Thursday for a tryout with the club at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center following workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on July 25 and 28, respectively.

The Vikings announced they signed Harry and placed defensive lineman James Lynch on injured reserve following a torn ACL the 24-year-old suffered in practice on Thursday night.

Originally drafted 32nd overall by New England, Harry appeared in 33 games for the Patriots with 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns before being traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. Due to offseason ankle surgery, Harry didn’t make his Bears debut until Oct. 24, 2022, against the Patriots where he registered one catch for 14 yards in Chicago’s 33-14 win.

Harry finished the season, playing in seven games for the Bears making seven receptions on nine targets for 116 yards.

In his three years in New England, Harry connected with three different Patriots quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

The 25-year-old wideout joins the Vikings’ receiving corps featuring other first-round picks Jordan Addison (2023) and Justin Jefferson (2020) along with Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor and K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings don’t face the Patriots in the 2023-24 NFL season, but Harry will have the opportunity to face the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 15 and at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 27.