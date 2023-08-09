Ex-Raiders Wideout Henry Ruggs Receives Sentence In Fatal Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III was sentenced three to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a Las Vegas woman in a drunk driving crash in November of 2021.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in May to DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, according to ESPN. Ruggs was speeding up to 156 mph before the crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs also had a blood alcohol level of 0.161, which was calculated two hours after the fatal incident and more than twice the legal limit in Nevada, per ESPN.

Ruggs issued an apology as he read from a statement in court Wednesday.

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” Ruggs said, per ESPN.

Ruggs added: “My actions are not a true reflection of me.”

Ruggs also expressed regret by saying he let “family, teammates and those that believed in me down with my actions.”

The Raiders, who selected Ruggs 12th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, cut the Alabama product a day after the crash. Ruggs ended up playing just 20 games for the Raiders in which he caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

According to ESPN, Ruggs could be up for parole after three years.