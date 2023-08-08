Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Makes History, Ties MLB, Dodgers Records

It’s been a heck of a year for Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts who has put up historic numbers along with teammate Freddie Freeman.

On Sunday, the duo each hit a home run against the San Diego Padres putting the pair in Dodgers history.

Betts and Freeman are the first pair of Dodgers teammates to each have 60 extra-base hits through 110 team games since Babe Herman and Johnny Frederick in 1929, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Betts is slashing .284/.384/.582 for the Dodgers with 29 doubles, one triple and 31 home runs and not be outshined, Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs with a slash line of .340/.418/.595.

Story continues below advertisement

As if Sunday’s numbers weren’t enough, Betts made history himself on Monday when the Dodgers second baseman launched his fifth grand slam out of the leadoff spot for the most in Major League Baseball history.

MOOKIE GRAND SLAM? QUE PADRE. pic.twitter.com/HmF6PFbA3L — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2023

The round tripper was the sixth career slam for Betts, who was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts heading into that at-bat against Padres right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo.

“I don’t know if it’s that I don’t like the green light, I just don’t typically like swinging on 3-0,” Betts told MLB Insider Juan Toribio. “I still see myself as a leadoff hitter, and I’m supposed to get on base. Maybe that’s just kind of what’s been ingrained in me. But in that situation, I mean, especially with the momentum, I just felt we needed to try and score as many points as possible, and that was a good time to swing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed it was. The four-run shot put the Dodgers ahead 8-5 in the top of the fourth with LA coming out on top 13-7 at the end of nine.