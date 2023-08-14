Ezekiel Elliott wanted No. 15, and he reportedly will get it in New England.

The veteran running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Monday, according to multiple reports. The move reportedly will coincide with Elliott changing his number from No. 21, which he was assigned upon being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, to No. 15, which he wore at Ohio State.

Elliott made his desire for No. 15 known in late March after his release from the Cowboys. And he reinforced the point Monday while confirming his deal with New England.

Here’s the tweet from March:

Story continues below advertisement

I want my #15 back — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) March 23, 2023

And here’s the one from Monday:

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

Until a rule change in 2021, NFL running backs only were permitted to wear Nos. 20 through 49. Now, there’s nothing stopping Elliott from wearing the number he wore during his collegiate career.

Story continues below advertisement

Punter Corliss Waitman currently wears No. 15 for the Patriots. Whether Elliott will need to offer compensation for the number is anyone’s guess, but Waitman probably doesn’t have a secure roster spot in New England, anyway.

The Patriots will travel to Green Bay on Tuesday for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers at Lambeau Field. It’s unclear if or when Elliott will join them on the trip.

In any case, No. 15 jerseys at the Patriots’ pro shop soon will start flying off the shelves.