The Boston Celtics made a hefty commitment in giving Jaylen Brown the largest contract in NBA history, which continues to raise eyebrows from those on the outside.

After a multi-month span of questions regarding Brown’s future in Boston, the Celtics pulled the trigger, signing the 26-year-old to a record-setting supermax extension. That’ll keep him in a Celtics uniform until the 2028-29 season and earn Brown $69.1 million for the final year of the deal — again, a hefty price for keeping the two-time All-Star from testing free agency.

Yet, in taking the (technical) title as the league’s highest-paid player, Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Berry felt the need to object and question the C’s.

“You look at some of the contracts they have, even Brown — $306 million. I mean, that’s just hard for me to believe,” Barry told Joy De’Angela. “His average in the playoffs for them is 18.5 points a game. I mean, 18.5 points, and he’s going to make $69 million in the last year of his contract. But 18.5 points a game — that’s nothing. Seriously. To pay someone that kind of money, and he’s a nice player, I really like him, but man, he’s going to have to improve his game. He turns the ball over too much.”

Rick Barry is NOT a fan of Jaylen Brown’s new contract. 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/Q0NAYOUymA — Joy De’Angela (@joydeangela) August 11, 2023

When judging Brown’s payday in Boston, context is most important.

Yes, Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history, surpassing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets. On paper, that sounds as bizarre as Barry is making the deal out to be — which is fair. Yet, when considering Jayson Tatum is due up for supermax eligibility next offseason, a contract that’ll overtake Brown’s in terms of dollars, it’s not exactly shocking in itself.

Last season, Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points with 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 33.5% from outside range.

Granted, Barry’s critiques aren’t completely out of bonds, but Boston had no choice.

The Celtics clearly are committed to raising Banner 18. They made an offseason blockbuster move (acquiring Kristaps Porzingis), they’ve completely revamped their coaching staff, and if Brown’s deal is any indicator, Tatum’s pending payday won’t be an issue.

Years down the line, Brown’s contract will likely make more sense relative to how the NBA’s market fluctuates.