An inaccurate report about Sony Michel circulated social media Monday, and it forced the two-time Super Bowl champion to take matters into his own hands.

A sports betting handicapper who goes by “BeatinTheBookie” posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that Michel died Sunday night following a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Michel, 28, wasted little time exposing the report as false.

“Fake news,” Michel tweeted Monday evening.

BeatinTheBookie eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology to Michel.

“My sources were incorrect I guess,” he tweeted. “It was an error to post regardless. Glad to hear he is still with us. Last time I try to report any news. Sorry guys. …Was an honest mistake. If I were making it up that would be a very random name to pick. With that said I made a mistake trying to be first, not correct. Two separate parties told me, I will never trust anyone again with news. You guys are right, was a bad, bad move. I am sorry.”

BeatinTheBookie added: “Also, sorry to @Flyguy2stackz .. wish you nothing but the best.”

The fake report came roughly three weeks after Michel announced his NFL retirement. A 2018 first-round pick by the Patriots, Michel played five professional seasons split between New England, the Los Angeles Rams and the Chargers.