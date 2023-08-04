The New York Jets are leading headlines throughout Canton, Ohio at Hall of Fame Enshrinement week.

Former Jets in Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko represent the organization in the 2023 induction class and the new inductees were honored prior to Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game.

On the pregame coverage of the NBC broadcast, former New England Patriots and current television analysts Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty interviewed Revis and discussed the cornerback’s career.

Revis spent eight of his 11 seasons with New York and will mostly be remembered as a Jet. McCourty, however, had to remind his former teammate about Revis’ one year when the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know it makes Jets fans sick, but you had to come to New England to get that Super Bowl!” McCourty joked as Harrison held up a championship ring. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Revis did briefly respond with his appreciation for his lone career ring.

“I loved playing with you,” Revis told his fellow defensive back. “You were one of the best safeties I ever played with. We had a great time and a great chemistry. I’m happy to be apart of Super Bowl XLIX.”

While he did not specifically mention the Patriots, Revis’ time with New England in 2014 remains a standout year for the new Hall of Fame inductee.