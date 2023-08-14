The New England Patriots made a veteran addition to the running back room Monday with the reported signing of 2016 first-round draft pick Ezekiel Elliott.

The 28-year-old pairs with starter Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England backfield as a new complement to the Patriots’ offense.

Former Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion James White chimed in Monday with his approval of the deal via a repost on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I like it,” White posted along with the fire emoji.

White complimented New England’s addition of the three-time Pro Bowler, who gives the Patriots another legitimate rusher in the backfield to capitalize on the ground and manage the Stevenson’s workload.

Over the course of his seven-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards and 80 total touchdowns after being selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.