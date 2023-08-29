From PlayStation To Red Sox: Ceddanne Rafaela Has Comical Call-Up Story

Ceddanne Rafaela wasn’t ignoring calls from WooSox manager Chad Tracy when the skipper was trying to inform the 22-year-old Red Sox prospect he was being called up to the big league — he was playing video games.

The 22-year-old told reporters how he learned he was being called up on Monday before the Red Sox game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

“I was playing PlayStation with my brother, and the manager (Tracy) called me,” Rafaela said on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I didn’t respond a couple of times, and then I did respond, and he told me, ‘You don’t want to play in the big leagues?’ I was like, ‘Of course!'”

All humor aside, Rafaela added how excited he is to have the opportunity to play his first Major League Baseball game for the Boston Red Sox.

“It’s everything I always wanted in my life,” he said. “This is the most beautiful day.”

Rafaela will be the second player from Curacao to join the Red Sox, with the first being closer Kenley Jansen.

“It’s crazy to have two players from such a small island,” Rafaela said. “Special for us to play on the same team.”

The versatile defender at both shortstop and center field will make his debut for Boston on Tuesday night in the Red Sox’s second game against the Astros.

“Amazing, to play my first game at Fenway,” he said. “It means a lot. … And my mom, I think this is more exciting for her than for me, because before I (was) born, she was a Red Sox fan. So, it’s a very special moment to make my debut with the Red Sox.”

Rafaela is considered to be Boston’s No. 4 prospect, according to Sox Prospects, while MLB Pipeline has Rafaela third in the Red Sox organization and No. 77 in the league. In 48 games for Triple-A Worcester, Rafaela torched opposing pitching with 62 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 12 walks while slashing .312/.370/.618.