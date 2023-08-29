There’s no better person to report on Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly’s injury status than … well, Zack Kelly.

That much became clear Tuesday, as the 28-year-old confirmed a report from Rob Bradford of Audacy that he would be entering a rehab assignment with High-A Greenville on Friday if all goes well over the remainder of the week.

“Good news for friend of (the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast): If all goes well in coming days (Kelly) will be joining Greenville Friday,” Bradford tweeted.

“Source confirms,” Kelly responded.

Source confirms — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) August 29, 2023

The 2023 season has been a lost one for Kelly, who suffered a right-arm injury on April 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The injury required an ulnar nerve transportation revision in his elbow, which was an emotional outcome for the rookie. Boston eventually placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list, where he has stayed since.

Kelly initially shared with Bradford that he was looking to retake the mound by Sept. 1. This, of course, puts him just behind schedule as the Red Sox attempt to make a postseason push.

The rookie reliever notched a 3.68 ERA through 7 1/3 innings this season, allowing three earned runs off six hits and no walks with six strikeouts in six appearances