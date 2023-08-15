Here’s When Ezekiel Elliott Plans To Join Patriots After Signing

Ezekiel Elliott and the New England Patriots reached a contract agreement Monday.

It won’t be long before he’s on the field with his new team.

Elliott planned to fly to New England on Tuesday morning, sign his contract and then join the Patriots for joint practices in Green Bay, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The first Patriots-Packers practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning, and Elliott “should participate,” per Rapoport.

The plan for soon-to-be new #Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Adding Elliott addressed a major roster deficiency for the Patriots, who lacked proven depth at running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. The 28-year-old’s short-yardage rushing ability, pass-blocking prowess, history of success as a pass-catcher and ball security should complement Stevenson well and give New England a formidable backfield tandem.

Elliott’s arrival now becomes the No. 1 Patriots storyline entering joint practices. Will it take him time to find his groove after seven months away from the field? Will he quickly mesh with Mac Jones, who joined him for dinner during Elliott’s free agent visit to New England? Will he play in Saturday night’s preseason game?

The Patriots have yet to announce which player they’ll remove from their 90-man roster to sign Elliott, who joins a position group that features Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, Ty Montgomery and C.J. Marable.

Elliott will wear No. 15, the same number he sported during his terrific college career at Ohio State.