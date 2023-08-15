It didn’t take long for Ezekiel Elliott to get his new Patriots jerseys.

Roughly eight hours after reportedly signing with New England, the star running back used his Instagram story to share a photo of the jersey he’ll wear with the Patriots. As expected, Elliott will wear No. 15, his college number, after rocking No. 21 across his seven-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott also posted a graphic with the caption, “Feed Zeke in Foxboro.”

The addition of Elliott wasn’t official as of early Tuesday morning, and the Patriots still needed to open up a roster spot for him. However, everything was expected to be finalized later in the day, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, with Elliott also flying with his teammates to Green Bay.

Elliott reportedly will participate in the Patriots’ two joint practices with the Packers. New England also will play a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images