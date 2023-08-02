How Chris Sale Felt In Latest Red Sox Rehab Outing

Chris Sale made his first rehab appearance in game action since going on the injured list in early June. On Tuesday, the Red Sox lefty threw 40 pitches in the first of two scheduled rehab outings with Triple-A Worcester.

“(I felt) good,” Sale told reporters in Syracuse after his outing in a team-provided video. “Got three up and downs, which is what we were looking for. I had a couple of walks, but I felt like I was missing small for the most part. I was mostly around the zone. Some things to work on, but I felt good.”

For a pitcher who had not competed in game action in two months, staying on track and commanding his pitches were Sale’s main priority on Tuesday night.

“I would say being around the zone,” Sale added. “Command is probably the most important issue when it comes to pitching. I wanted to be in the zone as much as possible. Coming out of it good and feeling strong. I felt like we checked a couple of boxes today and looking forward to Sunday.”

Story continues below advertisement

As Sale exited the game, fans in Syracuse gave a noticeable ovation for the Boston lefty. The 34-year-old expressed his appreciation for the support of Red Sox fans, both on Tuesday night and over years with plenty of adversity for the starter.

“I’ve always appreciated our fans,” Sale said. “After the last couple of years, I’m glad they’re still cheering. We roll deep. We know what Red Sox Nation is about.”

Sale inches closer to rejoining the Red Sox among a number of injured players on the way to reenergize the ballclub for a postseason push.