James Paxton’s name could have been found in various rumors leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but in the end, the starting pitcher is staying put with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox only made one move on deadline day, electing to add to the major league roster instead of subtracting from it by acquiring middle infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock.

Paxton, who didn’t let the stress of the day get to him, now has the green light to finish what he started this season with the Red Sox, which is an opportunity he is most excited about.

“Like I said, I have zero control. No idea what was going to happen,” Paxton told reporters prior to Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, as seen on NESN coverage. “I was just carrying on, doing my job, and whatever happens happens. But I’m really happy to still be here and fight with this team.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 34-year-old has turned into one of the most dependable pitchers in Boston’s starting rotation, which is a surprise given the left-hander’s injury history. Paxton missed all of last season with the Red Sox recovering from Tommy John surgery and then he had a setback during the rehabilitation process.

Paxton, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since April of 2021 heading into this season, has gone 6-2 in 13 starts with a 3.34 ERA and 1.071 WHIP. He also has recorded 80 strikeouts in 70 innings.

The veteran starter exercised a $4 million player option this offseason o stay with the Red Sox, but he is slated to hit the free-agent market following this season. And despite Paxton’s uncertain future with Boston, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom clearly felt it was best to hang onto him with a playoff spot within sight.

“We do like this group. We like this team. I feel that way. I know (manager) Alex (Cora) feels that way,” Bloom told reporters, per NESN coverage. “We explored a lot of possibilities and if there had been something we really had conviction in — for as much as we do like it — it would have been something that we would have to swallow hard and do, factoring in everything. Ultimately that wasn’t there and we weren’t going to do something to force it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We care about what we’re building here, and we’d rather make moves that we can put our head on the pillow and feel good about than make moves just to make moves.”