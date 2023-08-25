There might not be much from Friday night’s preseason game for Patriots fans to sink their teeth into.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss indicated New England could sit Mac Jones and most starters during the preseason finale against the Titans in Tennessee. Reiss also suggested that the beating Jones took last Saturday against the Green Bay Packers will factor strongly into Bill Belichick’s decision on whether to play him Friday night.

“The third and final preseason game is sometimes referred to as a dress rehearsal for the regular season,” Reiss posted on the X platform. “But my understanding is that Bill Belichick isn’t planning to approach it that way (Friday night). Would be personally surprised to see many regulars.”

Jones and most of the Patriots’ first-team offense played in last year’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that decision was made after the offense struggled mightily throughout training camp.

Story continues below advertisement

New England’s offense has looked much improved this summer, and as such might not need a similar tuneup. Plus, as Reiss mentioned, it would be risky to play Jones behind a patchwork offensive line.

The Patriots and Titans are scheduled to kick off from Nissan Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. You can click here for our breakdown of which roster-bubble players are worth watching.