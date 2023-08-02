Major League Baseball trade deadline day ended up being a quiet one for the Red Sox.

Boston did not acquire a starting pitcher, even though Chaim Bloom made it clear in the weeks leading up to Tuesday that the club was looking to add to the rotation. The Red Sox also didn’t trade away any big-name players who recently were floated in rumors, such as James Paxton, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo.

Bloom and company’s only pre-deadline move Tuesday was a minor one, which saw Boston acquire Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade wasn’t made to immediately impact the Red Sox, as Urías was optioned to Triple-A Worcester when the deal was finalized.

Speaking with the media after Boston’s 6-4 win in Seattle, franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers touched on the fairly uneventful day in the team’s front office.

“Those are things you can’t control,” Devers told reporters through interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez, per MassLive. “Obviously, we’re happy with the 26 guys we have here. The most I can do is just try to say what everybody knows but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

“I can’t speak to Chaim’s mentality or approach. What I can speak to is what we’re doing right here in the clubhouse with the coaches. We know we want to win and that’s what we’ve been doing the last few weeks.”

After the deadline came and went, Bloom expressed optimism about what he and his team are building in Boston but painted the 2023 Red Sox as “underdogs.” This served as motivation to All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, who clearly believes Boston can not only qualify for the playoffs but do damage in October.

The Red Sox on Wednesday will try to win their three-game series against the Mariners before flying back to Boston. NESN’s full coverage of the finale from T-Mobile Park begins at 3 p.m. ET.