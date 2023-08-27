BOSTON — After receiving what proved to be an initial standing ovation from Boston Red Sox fans at Fenway Park on Friday, Mookie Betts said it made for a “very special moment.”

Betts then received an ovation from the Fenway Faithful again Saturday.

And again Sunday afternoon.

Betts acknowledged the crowd in all three games, showing appreciation for the gesture with a tip of the cap and a heart formed with his hands.

While it might be a unique for a former Boston athlete to be treated to such a welcome return, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and others weren’t surprised by the showing. It was well-deserved for Betts, who helped the organization win the 2018 World Series before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

“This place is special, and the kid is special. And they recognize how good he was on the field for us, and off the field,” Cora said of Red Sox fans after Boston’s 7-4 loss in the series finale Sunday. “So, no surprise at all. Those people get it.”

Justin Turner pointed out how Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman received a similar welcoming when he returned to Atlanta after playing 12 years with the Braves. Those sorts of receptions nevertheless aren’t commonplace in professional sports.

“Obviously, he had a great career as a Red Sox and won a championship with them,” the veteran said. “And he’s a really good baseball player. So, not surprising at all, especially with our fan base, who knows the game and pays attention and respects good baseball players.”

Betts certainly made Red Sox fans miss him even more with his performance during the series. He went 7-for-15 in the three games and his home run Sunday lifted the Dodgers to a series win.

Those at Fenway Park earned a win, too.