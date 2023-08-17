Jeff Ulbrich insists his recent remarks that took the NFL world by storm weren’t made to slight the Patriots.

On the season premiere of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Ulbrich poo-poohed the “do your job” mantra, which Bill Belichick has preached to the Patriots since arriving in Foxboro, Mass. at the turn of the century. Although Ulbrich never mentioned Belichick or the New England head coach amid his diatribe, the comments were viewed by most as a clear shot at the Jets’ fiercest rival.

But during a recent media availability, New York’s defensive coordinator explained why he doesn’t want his players to lean on the “do your job” philosophy.

“First of all, it had zero reference to the Patriots,” Ulbrich told reporters, per Jets X Factor. “If anything, it’s paying an homage to the Patriots.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ulbrich added: “You see guys that are completely content just doing their jobs. I’m setting the edge… the runner cuts up the field, and they stop. And they come to the sideline and it was an explosive run, and they said, ‘I did my job, coach.’ In my opinion, good defense is not played that way. The ball is oxygen to us, and we will finish on the ball every single time.

“Do your job first, and that’s huge. But then when you’ve got 11 guys that’s not enough, the mathematics of it, you’re playing with 22 players when you’re playing that way, and in my opinion that’s very hard defense to play against. It’s more just a mindset, that I will get to this ball no matter what.”

Ulbrich’s explanation sounds legitimate, as he clearly wants his players to go the extra mile for the sake of the team. Still, don’t be surprised if the Patriots revisit his remarks as a motivational tactic before the division foes meet for a Week 3 showdown in the Meadowlands on Sept. 24.