Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones entered the National Football League under similar circumstances.

Each first-round selection essentially has been tasked with replacing the best quarterbacks to ever play in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, respectively. And while it took a little extra time for Love to hold the starting job, and while Jones technically wasn’t the QB to immediately follow Brady (remember Cam Newton?), their situations are quite similar.

The way they view it is, too.

“Yeah, I think Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones told reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday, immediately after the Patriots and Packers hosted their first joint practice.

“So, to follow up on him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set, every day,” Jones continued. “Honestly, we’re definitely two different players, and that’s the only advice I’d have (for Love). Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do, is put your best foot forward and compete. But yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

When asked the same question after Wednesday’s session, Love echoed Jones’ sentiments.

“I mean, I think like he said, the standards have been set from the quarterbacks that have been here before us,” Love told reporters, per the team. “Obviously, we’ve had some really great quarterbacks here. The standard is kind of set and you’re trying to continue to raise your game until you get to that bar and continue to go past it once you get there.

Love added: “I think the standards are there, and you just try to be yourself, play your game. But that’s kind of the goals you’re trying to achieve. With standards, I don’t think it means you have to try and play like somebody else. It’s just kind of what’s been done here, what’s happened in the past. And you can see something that’s been done at a really high level and that’s where you want to take your game to.”

Unlike Jones, Love, who was selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was able to learn under Rodgers. He’s played in 10 games, but only made one start, which came in 2021. He now enters the 2023 campaign as Green Bay’s starter after the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets.

On the other hand, Jones will enter his third season after being drafted No. 15 overall in 2021. But unlike Love, the 24-year-old Jones was thrust into the lead role with 31 starts over the last two seasons.

The 2023 campaign now will be a crucial one for Jones and Love. Patriots fans likely will learn if Jones is able to take over the franchise duties Brady left behind. Those in Green Bay might learn the same about Love.