GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Patriots absolutely needed to sign a backup running back for Rhamondre Stevenson. But was Ezekiel Elliott the right choice?

Aaron Jones believes so.

The star Packers back was asked about Elliott after Wednesday’s joint practice with New England. Elliott, who finalized his one-year contract earlier in the day, participated in individual drills and a walkthrough portion but watched competitive joint periods from the Patriots sideline.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Zeke,” Jones told reporters. “So, just happy to see that he got picked up to play somewhere. I know he has a lot left in the tank.”

Story continues below advertisement

more patriots

Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Takeaways From Day 1 Vs. Packers

by Dakota Randall 10 Min Read

Patriots Joint Practice Attendance: 11 Players Miss Day 1 Vs. Packers

by Dakota Randall 3 Min Read

Watch Videos Of Ezekiel Elliott At His First Patriots Practice

by Dakota Randall 3 Min Read

The Patriots and Packers will practice again Thursday in the shadow of Lambeau Field. It’s unclear whether Elliott’s participation will increase, but it appears the Patriots are bringing the 28-year-old along slowly.

New England and Green Bay also will meet Saturday night for a preseason matchup. After that, Bill Belichick’s team will fly straight to Nashville for a series of joint practices and a preseason game with the Tennessee Titans.

More Football:

Why Bill Belichick Reamed Out Mac Jones During Patriots Practice

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images