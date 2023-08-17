GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Patriots absolutely needed to sign a backup running back for Rhamondre Stevenson. But was Ezekiel Elliott the right choice?

Aaron Jones believes so.

The star Packers back was asked about Elliott after Wednesday’s joint practice with New England. Elliott, who finalized his one-year contract earlier in the day, participated in individual drills and a walkthrough portion but watched competitive joint periods from the Patriots sideline.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Zeke,” Jones told reporters. “So, just happy to see that he got picked up to play somewhere. I know he has a lot left in the tank.”

The Patriots and Packers will practice again Thursday in the shadow of Lambeau Field. It’s unclear whether Elliott’s participation will increase, but it appears the Patriots are bringing the 28-year-old along slowly.

New England and Green Bay also will meet Saturday night for a preseason matchup. After that, Bill Belichick’s team will fly straight to Nashville for a series of joint practices and a preseason game with the Tennessee Titans.