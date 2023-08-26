BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are just one step away from avoiding disaster.

A very, very important step.

Kenley Jansen threw a live batting practice session Saturday, facing catcher Reese McGuire and infielder Luis Urías in a pair of at-bats before the Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Boston manager Alex Cora explained the thought process behind (what they intend to be) the final step of his recovery.

“We want to increase the intensity, but just throwing a bullpen — we feel like its not enough,” Cora said. “He’ll throw to somebody there and we’ll see how he feels. If everything goes well, he’ll be available tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Things looked fairly bleak when Jansen went down with an injury Wednesday against the Houston Astros. The four-time All-Star lasted only three pitches before exiting what was a tied contest at the time due to right hamstring tightness. Jansen and the Red Sox felt the injury wouldn’t be serious enough to necessitate a trip to the injured list, hoping a few days rest would do the trick.

Jansen looked like his usual self during the session, strolling off the mound without a noticeable hitch.

The 35-year-old certainly will hope to make his return Sunday, as it would provide him an opportunity to once again face his former team. He would join Mookie Betts, Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández should he get the opportunity.