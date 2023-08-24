It appears the Boston Red Sox narrowly avoided disaster Wednesday night.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen made an unexpected exit from his team’s win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, facing just one batter before limping off the mound and into Boston’s dugout.

The club announced Jansen was suffering from right hamstring tightness, which certainly isn’t the worst-case scenario but could be something that lingers. There was even an idea that a stint on the injured list might be in order, but Jansen was confident he’d be able to do without one.

“Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen said he feels good today and he’ll see how the hamstring feels in the coming days,” Christopher Smith of MassLive posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. “He sounded confident he’d be able to avoid the IL. He talked about this being a crucial time and wanting to be out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jansen has been everything Boston hoped he’d be and more, converting 29 of 32 save opportunities on the season. That’s why the Red Sox can’t afford to lose him for any extended period of time, as every game now counts in their hunt for an American League Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox will keep him out of action Thursday, however.

“Just tight. We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow, how he feels,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Hopefully he’s ready for Friday.”

There is certainly hope Jansen will be ready for the weekend, as his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and ex-Red Sox star Mookie Betts come to Fenway Park for a three-game set.