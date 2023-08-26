Malik Cunningham Shares Mindset As Patriots Cutdowns Near

In a few days, we’ll learn Malik Cunningham’s fate in New England.

The Patriots must trim their roster to 53 by next Tuesday, and Cunningham will be one of the more fascinating players to watch as the deadline nears. The undrafted rookie has played both quarterback and receiver this summer — QB is his natural position — and the results have been mixed. Cunningham’s athleticism is undeniable, but he remains a project at both positions.

That rawness showed up again Friday night, when Cunningham completed zero of two passes at quarterback while catching one of four targets for minus-1 yards as a receiver. He also rushed once for five yards.

Following New England’s 23-7 road loss to the Tennessee Titans, Cunningham was asked to share his mindset with roster cutdowns just days away.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I still need to work on, but I feel like I put enough good stuff on film to let the coaches make that decision,” Cunningham said. “It’s not my decision. I can only control what I can control. Just keep my head down and keep working.”

Ultimately, Cunningham knows he has much to improve before he can be an impact player for the Patriots.

“A lot of things I did good, a lot more things I need to work on as a quarterback, receiver — wherever they put me,” Cunningham said.

Does he have a position preference?

“Nah, I’m a football player,” he said. “Whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it.”

It’s difficult to see how Cunningham makes New England’s roster as a receiver if everyone’s healthy. And if the Patriots decide to keep six wideouts instead of their typical five, that spot almost certainly would go to rookie Kayshon Boutte. Tyquan Thornton’s shoulder injury could change the math, but right now, Cunningham feels like the odd man out in the receiver room.

For what it’s worth, in our latest 53-man project, we had Cunningham making the roster — as a quarterback.