The Red Sox greatly benefited from a controversial call Monday night at Fenway Park.

“Controversial” probably isn’t the right word to use for Vic Carapazza’s ninth-inning verdict that altered the course of the Boston-Kansas City series opener. Luis Urías appeared to go around on a high fastball from Royals reliever Carlos Hernández, but Carapazza determined the Red Sox infielder checked his swing on a 3-2 count. The eyebrow-raising call allowed Urías to reach first base and Pablo Reyes proceeded to clear the bags with a walk-off grand slam.

Matt Quatraro understandably was perplexed when Carapazza didn’t ring up Urías. The Royals manager eventually made his way onto the field to air out his complaint and was ejected from the contest. Quatraro mostly showed restraint when asked about the call after the game, but he stood by his opinion on Carapazza’s ruling.

“Well, obviously I thought he went,” Quatraro told reporters, per MLB.com. “Vic makes the call, obviously he’s got the better angle. But I obviously disagree with that.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that. He gets the strikeout to move to extra innings. And then he didn’t. I don’t have much else to say about that.”

Alex Cora, perhaps knowing his club got away with one in a big way, opted for a more diplomatic approach.

“It’s a tough job,” Cora told reporters. “I’m not an umpire, so I’ll leave it at that. But it’s a tough job.”

The walk-off victory halted Boston’s latest losing streak at four games. The Red Sox will try to stay in the win column Tuesday night when they host the Royals for Game 2 of the four-game set.