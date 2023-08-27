Mookie Betts reminded fans in Boston of his superstar abilities in his return to play the Red Sox with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a weekend with plenty of deserved ovations and appreciation from the Fenway Park crowd, Betts put on a show in the series win for the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old went 7-for-15 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in the three games. The seven-time All-Star played a solid right field and had the chance for even more production before he flew out to the warning track in center field on Saturday to close out the game in a 8-5 win for the Red Sox.

Betts also tied a career-high in home runs with his long ball in Sunday’s win with his 35th homer of the year.

Mookie to the top of the Monster. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/oFmKm3Ak5N — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2023

With the series in the books, Betts took time after Sunday’s game to reflect on a special weekend for his careers.

“It wasn’t difficult,” Betts told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, the emotions were there. I let them come and I let them go. You have to be able to separate them.”

The two-time World Series champion did find a sense of familiarity that allowed him to play his game in the weekend series.

“Very comfortable,” Betts said. “It’s the same game we’ve been playing. I’ve been trying to drown the emotions out. They were there. You can’t let them get in the way of your job.”

After last playing for Boston in 2019, Betts noted that the return was easier due to the long period of time in between but did feel a proper closing to his chapter in the city.

“I think it kind of acted as it,” Betts said about finding closure in Boston. “Being that it was four years wasn’t so bad. It did act as closure and I’m glad I got it.”

As a whole, the Dodgers star expressed plenty of appreciation for the organization that gave him the opportunity to truly become a big leaguer.

“Everything was super dope,” Betts explained. “With all that the city has done for me and everybody here, I was very blessed. I am blessed. I thank the fans, the front office and everybody for the opportunity. It’s definitely shaped me to who I am today.”

Betts continues to lead the way for the Dodgers, who could be well on their way to a second consecutive NL West division title.