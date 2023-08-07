NBA Legend Helped Raise Alex Cora’s Spirits After Brutal Loss

Alex Cora acknowledged Saturday was one of his “worst days” as manager of the Red Sox.

Fortunately for Boston’s skipper, he came across a mood booster later that night.

Cora was feeling low after the Red Sox suffered a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Narrow defeats against a division opponent always are tough to swallow, but even more so when you shoot yourself in the foot in critical situations.

Boston’s fifth-year manager eventually was able to take his mind off the loss at a postgame dinner, where he ran into Charles Barkley. The Basketball Hall of Famer, who was in town for a golf tournament, made quite the impression on Cora.

“What a night, the guy was awesome,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo. “He made my night.”

The good vibes for Cora didn’t last, though. The Red Sox weren’t able to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays on Sunday when the visitors cruised to a 13-1 win. Boston now is five games behind its American League East counterpart for the Junior Circut’s final Wild Card spot.

Cora’s Red Sox will try to turn the tides starting Monday when they open a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway.