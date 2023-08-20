NBA Rumors: James Harden-76ers Feud Takes Turn With League Inquiry

The NBA has launched an inquiry into star guard James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers amid recent controversy.

The 76ers and Harden reportedly were collaborating on coming up with a trade for the guard this offseason, but things didn’t happen as they were supposed to. Philadelphia shut down all trade talks involving Harden last week, per multiple reports.

In response, Harden publicly bashed 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on Monday, calling him a “liar” and also saying he would “never be a part of an organization” Morey is a part of.

The situation between Harden and Philadelphia has gotten reactions from many, including Celtics forward Al Horford’s sister Anna and Boston legend Paul Pierce.

The league office is said to be looking to see if Harden was indicating an upcoming season holdout, according to ESPN, which violates the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement or talking about previous contract discussions with the 76ers that might result in salary cap circumvention.

Harden noted in private that his comments toward Morey were solely about him ending trade discussions, sources also told ESPN.

The 76ers organization and Harden would be free from any league violations if that’s brought to the attention of NBA officials.

Rumors indicate that the 10-time All-Star exercised his nearly $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the intention that Philadelphia would formulate a trade for him to end up with his desired destination, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Morey has traded for Harden twice, but their relationship has dwindled as the 33-year-old is not happy with his contract situation.