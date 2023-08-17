NESN Will Broadcast Five 2023 Bruins Preseason Matchups

The Boston Bruins return to NESN with five live preseason games starting Sept. 24.

The Bruins preseason schedule was released on June 21 and kicks off with an Original Six matchup between Boston and the New York Rangers on Sept. 24 at TD Garden.

There will not be any pregame coverage for any of the preseason matchups, but NESN will air a 30-minute postgame show along with intermission coverage for all its Bruins preseason broadcasts.

Sept. 20 also marks the return of “Bruins Back to Work,” which will air on weeknights at 6 p.m. ET when there are no games.

Here is NESN’s broadcast schedule for the 2023 Bruins preseason games, all times ET.

Sunday, Sept. 24

5 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins vs. New York Rangers

7:30 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins Overtime Live

Tuesday, Sept. 26

7 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

9:30 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins Overtime Live

Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

9:30 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins Overtime Live

Monday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. on NESN — Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

9:30 p.m. on NESN — Bruins Overtime Live

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7 p.m. on NESN — Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

9:30 p.m. on NESN — Bruins Overtime Live

The Bruins also will face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. ET to conclude their preseason, a game that will air on TNT. There will be a one-hour episode of “Bruins Back to Work” on that night.

Boston then will open its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks, kicking off its centennial season which features scheduled “Era Nights.”