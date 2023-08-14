Malik Cunningham came to the New England Patriots on an unconventional undrafted free agent deal with a large signing bonus and a chance to impact multiple areas of the new offense.

Cunningham enjoyed success as a dual-threat quarterback at Louisville and began taking reps at wide receiver for the Patriots throughout the summer.

In New England’s preseason opener last week against the Houston Texans, Cunningham showed off his abilities on a long drive capped off with a scramble for a touchdown.

On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL punter and current media personality Pat McAfee expressed his excitement in Cunninham’s performance as a Patriot thus far.

“He’s certainly going to make the team and it’s all because of a fourth quarter in a preseason game,” McAfee said. “The potential was always there. You watch that one play where he broke like 17 tackles.”

Cunningham continues to take practice and game reps at both positions on offense, which creates a number of potential versatile looks for the Louisville product.

“I don’t know how he goes undrafted, but there’s going to be a Malik Cunningham package,” McAfee added. “I’m pumped about that.”

While Cunningham’s future is yet to be determined in New England, his on-field capabilities have certainly caught the attention of media personalities around the league.