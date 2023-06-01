How Patriots Reportedly Handling Malik Cunningham This Spring

What role will Malik Cunningham have with the Patriots?

Well, we still don’t know. The undrafted rookie was a successful dual-threat quarterback at Louisville but reportedly is open to a position change in the NFL. And though Cunningham played his natural position upon arriving in Foxboro, he since has moved on to other positions, according to a Wednesday report from A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed.

“Cunningham played quarterback at rookie minicamp,” Kyed wrote. “Since then, he’s bounced around the field, according to a source. It seems the Patriots are still trying to figure out what to do with the undrafted rookie who commanded a Patriots-record $200,000 guarantee and $30,000 signing bonus.”

Wednesday’s organized team activity practice, the first open to Patriots reporters, might’ve offered some clues on how New England plans to use Cunningham.

The 24-year-old ran drills with receivers early in practice and was targeted in the passing game during competitive drills. He also wore a white jersey, while quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley wore red non-contact uniforms.

That said, Cunningham did play some quarterback during a brief 11-on-11 scout-team period after practice. It also is worth noting that Cunningham was recruited by Alabama to play safety before he decided to play quarterback at Louisville.

Ultimately, it’s best to not read too much into what Cunningham does during spring practices. His varied skill set makes it easy to envision him eventually slotting into one of multiple positions by the end of the summer.