The New England Patriots made another deal on Sunday to acquire further support on the offensive line.

On Sunday night, the Patriots acquired OL Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings, per multiple reports.

New England acquires the 2022 sixth-round pick as the team attempts to bolster an offensive line with questions of depth approaching the regular season. The Patriots traded back a sixth-round pick of their own, per multiple reports.

Lowe played his college ball at Illinois and suited up in four games with the Vikings in 2022 when the team took home the NFC North crown prior to a first-round exit against the New York Giants.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Patriots sent running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for more offensive line depth in Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Patriots have plenty of roster shaping ahead as the deadline to cut the squad down to 53 players advances in the coming days.