The New England Patriots’ first preseason game provided an opportunity for two brothers to share the limelight for the very first time.

No, we’re not talking about Devin and Jason McCourty, who provided alternate commentary on their own broadcast. This is a story about Jahlani and Justus Tavai.

Jahlani Tavai has been around New England for a while now, entering his third year with the Patriots and primed to take on a starting role. His brother, Justus, is just trying to make the team, taking his first competitive NFL snaps Thursday night. The rookie suited up in the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Houston Texans, totaling 28 snaps and registering two total tackles while giving his older brother plenty to smile about.

“Shoot, it was exciting to see him run around today,” Jahlani Tavai said Thursday, per team-provided transcript. “I know he had a nice play out there in the third or fourth quarter. But I’m literally just telling him to have fun, you know? It’s football. It’s what we’ve played our whole lives. I know it’s at a higher caliber, but it’s 11-on-11.

“You’re either going to have a one-on-one or a double team regardless. But, if you have that one-on-one, there’s no reason for anybody to even think about trying to block you. So, he’s just going to have to look at the tape, go over it, see what his mistakes are and just build on what he started today. So, today’s literally his foundation, and he can go from wherever after that.”

Justus Tavai has a long way to go in trying to make the roster on the interior defensive line. The 24-year-old will compete with the likes of Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale for limited roster spots.

In doing so, at least he’ll have the help and support of his older brother.