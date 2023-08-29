There’s a youth movement going on in the Patriots’ receiver room.

New England on Tuesday chose to keep rookie receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte on their 53-man roster, according to multiple reports. Both players were selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Douglas and Boutte join veterans DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne on the wideout depth chart. Second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton also is on the roster, but he’s dealing with a lingering shoulder injury and could land on injured reserve this week.

Demario Douglas has made the Patriots 53-man roster, per source — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 29, 2023

Source: #Patriots rookie WR Kayshon Boutte made the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/0Aft9wXeoF — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 29, 2023

Douglas was a no-brainer to make the roster. The Liberty product arguably was New England’s most impressive receiver during training camp and appears primed for an immediate role in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

But Boutte’s fate was less certain. After a disappointing finish to his career at LSU, the former top prospect arrived in the NFL with depressed expectations. But after barely participating during spring practices, Boutte steadily improved throughout the summer and was a top performer in the second half of August.

The Patriots will announce their full 53-man roster sometime Tuesday evening. You can click here to track additional roster cuts and developments as we become aware of them.