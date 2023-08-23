FOXBORO, Mass. — Mike Onwenu is back.

The stud right guard participated in his first practice of the summer on Wednesday. Onwneu had been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He didn’t participate in any team drills and spent most of the day on the rehab field, but he nevertheless is off PUP and trending in the right direction.

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas spent most of practice on the rehab field for the second day in a row. The sixth-round sensation reportedly is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Ty Montgomery also was limited. Rookie defensive lineman Keion White was a full participant after being limited Tuesday. Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and running back Pierre Strong (concussion) both participated but were wearing red non-contact jerseys for the second day in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

Nose tackle Marquan McCall, who was signed Tuesday, wasn’t present and now we know why: He reportedly failed his physical and was released.

Here’s the full absence list for Wednesday’s Patriots practice, which was the final session fully open to reporters:

WR Tyquan Thornton

CB Isaiah Bolden

CB Jonathan Jones

G Cole Strange

OT Calvin Anderson

ST Cody Davis

OT Conor McDermott

DE Trey Flowers

DT Marquan McCall

OL Kody Russey

Bolden remains in concussion protocol after he was stretched off the field last Saturday during the Patriots’ abbreviated preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. The rookie cornerback was in “good spirits” over the weekend, according to Bill Belichick.

Story continues below advertisement

Davis and Flowers both are on PUP while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All three haven’t practiced since the start of camp but can be activated at any time.

Flowers hasn’t practiced since signing with New England two weeks ago, though he’s been a regular participant during stretching periods and has worked on the conditioning field.

Thornton now has missed consecutive practices after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during last Thursday’s session in Green Bay. The second-year receiver reportedly is “week to week.”

Strange now has been out with a left leg injury since the first week of camp. However, a recent report indicates the second-year guard could be ready in time for the Sept. 10 season opener. He was on the field Wednesday — but purely as a spectator.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones has been out of action since the day before the Aug. 4 in-stadium practice, but the Patriots reportedly are optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1. We still don’t have any details on the injury he’s dealing with.

The Patriots will travel to Tennessee on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Titans.