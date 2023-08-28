Some additions might accompany the Patriots’ subtractions in the coming days.

New England on Sunday traded for two tackles, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe, to shore up its offensive line depth. But the Patriots still are looking to add players via trades or signings, according to a Monday morning report from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

“The Patriots are not done patching the holes on offense,” Bedard wrote. “What else are they looking for? … According to league sources, the Patriots are looking hard at: tight end, nose tackle, receiver.

“The Patriots need another experienced and real option behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. One name to keep an eye on, due to a coaching change: Tommy Tremble, a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2021. He would automatically be the best blocker at TE, and he’s solid in the other areas. He seems to be on the way out.”

It seems particularly likely New England will add a nose tackle. The Patriots clearly want depth behind Davon Godchaux, as evidenced by last week’s signing of Marquan McCall, who was released the next day after failing a physical. New England on Saturday also released veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis, one of their top run defenders and top Godchaux backups.

“Look for a waiver claim there,” Bedard wrote.

As for receiver, the Patriots simultaneously have too many players — and not enough. They might need to break tradition to keep the likes of Kayshon Boutte and/or Malik Cunningham, but they also don’t have any proven depth behind DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Tyquan Thornton’s lingering shoulder injury also could be an issue.

Reminder: New England must trim its roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can click here to track roster cuts as we learn of them.